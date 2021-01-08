This week’s virtual Science Time program with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library did something a little different. Instead of following the library’s weekly theme (months of the year), it veered in a different direction and brought an eye-popping experiment to its viewers.
Library clerk Heather Heilman informed viewers, “Today we’re going to do a little bit of magic with some milk.”
Materials needed were, once again, things that could, for the most part, be found around the home: Milk (Heilman stressed, “Make sure you get the whole milk, though … or it’s not going to work as good [sic]”); liquid food coloring (not gel); Dawn dish detergent, or other dish liquid that cuts grease; Q-tips or cotton balls; and any shallow container (Heilman used two clear glasses and a large bowl for the demonstration’s purpose).
She added some of the milk to the glasses about one-third of the way up (though the milk really only needs to cover the bottom of the container), then added three to four drops of different colors of the food coloring to the milk in the first glass (she used blue and yellow). She then put a little Dawn on a cotton ball and dipped it into the milk.
Though the cotton ball accidentally slipped into the glass, what was seen was that the addition of the Dawn actually moved the colors around the container.
She explained that the Dawn, having “grease-cleaning powers,” cuts through the fat in the milk (“Which is why we need the whole milk, because it has all of the fat in it,” she said) and repels the fat away, causing the colors to move about.
Essentially, milk is made up of, among other things, water and fat. Soap’s hydrophobic (water-fearing) molecules connect with milk’s fat molecules, pushing those colors around and creates that “explosion” of color.
As the soap’s hydrophilic (water-loving) molecules attach to the milk’s water molecules, they spread throughout the milk and the “dancing” colors eventually slow and stop.
She repeated the experiment using the second glass (this time with green and red) and a drop of Dawn accidentally dripped into the milk.
It was much easier to see the colors spread out and away.
“That’s kind of the fun of experiments,” Heilman said. You can ... play around with it and do it a little bit different [sic] and see what happens ... That was kind of just an accident that a drop came off there, but it was a happy accident because it definitely changed the outcome.”
Heilman finally added all four colors to the milk in the bowl, this time adding drops of the Dawn directly rather than via the cotton ball, which created a greater design with the colors rather than simply repelling them away.
“It’s almost like you’re doing some abstract painting with milk,” she said. “(You) can’t get much more fun that that!”
Watch the experiment on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/530966284528840
