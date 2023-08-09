An audience of about 100 cheered on some very imaginative acts Wednesday as the Talent Show got underway at the Stewart C. Meyer Library in Harker Heights.
Brothers Huxton and Eli Melin were definitely a dual delight as they took turns aboard unicycles and circled the crowd inside the Activities Center.
Their act included a fascinating history of the single-wheeled cycle as well as some little known facts about how it became popular.
Not only were the kids fascinated by the boys’ ability to ride a regular-sized cycle, they brought out a 6-foot unicycle and jumped aboard. The crowd went wild.
The next act was Dani Wright, who played a mean acoustic guitar. Her choice of song was “Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“She killed it,” Tanner White, 6, said.
Next up were the vocal stylings of sisters Anali and Lucia Cabrera. The pair sang a duet of “Two Voices, One Song” from “Barbie and the Diamond Castle.” Talent must run in the family, because mom Heather Cabrera accompanied them on the guitar.
Seven-year-old Hunter Hawkins changed the pace of the show a bit as he composed himself and told a dramatic story about a mouse on a trip to visit his mother. It was quite an accomplishment to recite “The Journey” by Arnold Lobel, entirely from memory.
The next act featured a young artist, Michael Smith, as he painted and used stickers to create an image called, “A Party.” The painter used water colors and surprised the audience at the end with real balloons.
In a crowd pleaser, Library Director Lisa Youngblood took over the microphone with two of her dedicated volunteers. She began the song, “Mama Don’t Allow No Music Playin’ ’Round Here” without any instruments to back her up.
She stopped singing and asked her volunteers to accompany her on the trumpet. But, when no trumpets were found, they improvised and played “air” trumpets to her singing.
Youngblood stopped several times throughout the song and asked for volunteers in the audience to use other “air” instruments. There were air guitars, air drums, even an air trombone. As the band got going, they marched around the room, fully enjoying the music, as the audience clapped.
Last up were members of the cheer team from the Armed Services YMCA. They flipped and cartwheeled and high-kicked to “On” by K-Pop musicians, BTS.
Whether it was the song or the act, the crowd cheered themselves as Paisley Batt, Gianna Hartley, Melia Henry and Vivian Batt finished in sync with the song and each other.
“That was so much fun,” Gayla Tomball, 5, said afterward. “I’m gonna do something at the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.