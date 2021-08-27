It has been Mystical Creatures Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and Tuesday evening it featured a video on its Facebook page on how to make a dragon egg.
Kits were made available that contained the few items needed to make the craft (though the materials are easy enough to come by) — only a Styrofoam egg and flat-head thumb tacks, as well as a set of printed instructions.
Volunteer Shelby Martin led the tutorial. She told viewers to locate the small flat spot on the bottom of the Styrofoam egg and instructed them to place their first pin there. Then, she said to insert pins in an outward spiral from the first pin, overlapping them slightly so as to cover any white spots that might show through. Keep placing the pins in a circular pattern until the surface is covered entirely.
Martin said that in the event that a mistake is made, or one is unhappy with the location of a pin, the nature of the Styrofoam egg makes it easy to simply remove the pin and place it elsewhere.
Martin then directed attention to the top of the egg where there is a small hole. “That does make it a little bit difficult to put a pushpin in,” she said, noting that the pin will fall out. The solution, she said, is to secure it using some glue. She recommended Super Glue since it dries quickly, but said that any glue would work. She herself used Gorilla Glue, but she cautioned that this expands. (Glue is unnecessary for eggs without the hole at the top.)
While this craft only took her about 20 minutes in total to complete, she did say that she has done this before, so it might take first-timers a bit longer to complete.
Upon completion, the plain, Styrofoam egg becomes a fancy dragon egg with silver scales.
Martin encouraged viewers to use their imaginations, saying their egg doesn’t have to be a dragon egg. “It could be a mermaid egg, it could be an alien, or a phoenix, it could be a golden egg, it’s an egg, and it’s got scales,” she said.
Martin also discussed various ways viewers could “Make it look cooler.” Spray paint is one option, as well as acrylic paint, fabric/puff paint, glow in the dark paint (good for alien eggs, she said), or even nail polish can all transform the egg into something more.
“Now it’s your turn,” Martin told her audience at the end of the online tutorial.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/260937049179148
