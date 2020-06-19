Just because it isn’t yet open for live programming, doesn’t mean that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been skimping on the virtual programs its staffers put together each week for area patrons and children. This week has been no exception, as they brought a virtual version of a Medieval Faire to the masses.
“We normally do this as a festival,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an earlier interview of the daylong event.
The Faire began in the morning with a program on Lords and Ladies. A costumed Youngblood was joined by Activities Center coordinator (Lady) Sara Gibbs and volunteer (Lady) Grace Shipley as the trio gave a presentation that covered court etiquette, entertainment, and featured singing and a unique storytime.
In addition to a lot of information, Youngblood, aided by her two helpers, discussed madrigals with viewers, explaining it is much like a round (“You’re singing the same thing, you’re just coming in at different times”), then taught everyone “Rose, Rose, will I ever see thee wed,” a song straight from the Middle Ages.
A link was provided to hear another example of a madrigal by going to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrQPbJQGRKA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0f8ZxcQEVII4kSQcZc9inyFIL39Fn-u-n8JEI6sWaYAz4fjvHHMA9KqiE.
The program ended with a story written by Youngblood herself, about a knight and a dragon who are pressed to fight but would much rather read. It was acted out by Gibbs and Shipley, and it was obvious the trio had a lot of fun.
In the afternoon, children’s librarian Amanda Hairston gave a brief presentation on heraldry, which she defined as, “A visual identification of a nobleman’s rank and pedigree.” After talking a bit about the origins, she showed viewers an example of a coat of arms by introducing her own, explaining the different symbols and colors.
To make one’s own, she directed viewers to either the exploration kits or the PDF link that had templates for children to use, and discussed more of the colors and symbols traditionally used. For instance, blue indicated loyalty, purple either royalty or justice, and gold symbolized generosity. A griffon stood for bravery.
Hairston also directed parents to the internet, where she said there was tons more information out there for children.
For the PDF version of the medieval exploration kit, go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/images/Medieval_Exploration_Kit_2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1nabS5-QKvlbos4NYIGXG4wHGIMbFWnJ7Z6PmKhAyoW45wM42ExlCSQHI .
Library clerk Heather Heilman finished out the day with some catapult science. In this brief video, she discussed the differences between a catapult and a trebuchet, simple machines, and force. She showed how a catapult worked by launching soft pompoms at the camera, and a trebuchet by launching a plastic pig into the air (this took a couple of attempts, but she simply pointed out that every mistake is a learning experience, amid much laughter).
All of these videos are available to view on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
