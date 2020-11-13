Next week is Children’s Book Week at the Stewart C. Myer Harker Heights Public Library, and the library wants your vote for the book you want to be read on the library’s Facebook page.
Choose between “Red Knit Cap Girl And The Reading Tree,” by Naoko Stoop and “Our Library,” by Eve Bunting and Maggie Smith. Vote by going to www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary or vote in person in the Children’s Section at the library. Voting ends at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
The library’s Virtual Writer’s Support Group meets for a National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Book Discussion Group meets virtually to discuss Kevin Wilson’s “Nothing To See Here” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Young adult fiction that explores lives and worlds created by new and established authors includes these titles available from the library catalog:
“A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow,” by Laura Taylor Namey;
“A Song Below Water,” by Bethany Morrow;
“Daughters Of Jubilation,” by Kara Lee Corthron;
“Dear Justyce,” by Nic Stone;
“Igniting Darkness,” by Robin LaFevers;
“Incendiary,” by Zoraida Córdova;
“Kingdom Of Sea And Stone,” by Mara Rutherford;
“The Left-Handed Booksellers Of London,” by Garth Nix;
“The Memory Of Babel,” by Christelle Dabos;
“The Puppetmaster’s Apprentice,” by Lisa Deselm;
“The Surprising Power Of A Good Dumpling,” by Wai Chim.
A Food For Fines program at the Harker Heights Public Librarysupports the Harker Heights Fire Department’s Thanksgiving Food Baskets. Patrons with library fines can donate non-perishable food items through November. Each food item will clear up to $1.oo in fines. For more information, call 254-953-5491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.