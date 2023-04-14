Activities this week with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library include park beautification, celebrating Earth Day, and a book conversation.
Spend a morning in the fresh outdoors and care for community resources. Join the library and the Parks and Recreation Department for I Love My Parks Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and help beautify Purser Park.
No registration is needed; however, volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Celebrate Earth Day with a special Earth Day Story Time for all ages at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The whole family is invited to join Ms. Lisa in the Story Time Room for stories and songs.
The Book Discussion Club meets to discuss Ann Patchett’s “Bel Canto” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Explore nature further with the latest video posts for Virtual Story Time and Virtual Science Time at
The Friends of the Library is requesting donations for its Spring Book Sale of gently used books, audiobooks, DVDs, records, or educational toys. Drop off donations to the library front desk any time the library is open.
If you want to drop off more items than can be brought to the front desk, please call to make an appointment. Donations can be made until Wednesday, April 26. For information or to set up an appointment, call 254-953-5491.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.
Sale hours for Friends of the Library Members are 2 to 3 p.m. Friday. Open sale hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
