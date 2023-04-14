Community graphic

Activities this week with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library include park beautification, celebrating Earth Day, and a book conversation.

Spend a morning in the fresh outdoors and care for community resources. Join the library and the Parks and Recreation Department for I Love My Parks Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and help beautify Purser Park.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.