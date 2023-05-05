Celebrate Star Wars Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is hosting a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon devoted to all things Star Wars.
Everyone is invited to dress as their favorite character, participate in Light Saber and Droid Factory Craft, and learn about Star Wars-inspired science.
Jedi and Sith Training times are 2:15 and 3 p.m. Costume Contest is 3:30 p.m.
Galactic Games, Cosmic Coloring, and Photo Ops with Costumed Characters will also be featured during the celebration.
Highlighted programs this week:
Kindergarten Readiness: Ready, Set, Go! at 10 a.m. Tuesday for pre-registered participants.
School-Aged Science Time at 2 p.m. Tuesday for pre-registered participants.
Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday for teens and kids to explore creativity and craft.
Adult Writers’ Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Art Play: Therapeutic Art Series at 6 p.m. Thursday for ages 18 and older. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Nature is blooming at the library with a new butterfly garden thanks to Girl Scouts of Central Texas Troop 2101. Take note of the colorful flowers and which butterflies they attract hen you visit the library.
The library and activities center is participating as a drop-off location in a food drive in partnership with the Harker Heights Police Department Healthy Homes Division. Non-perishable food items being accepted are rice, beans, pasta, pasta sauce, and cereal and are to support families in the community. For information, email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493.
Register for May’s Creative Hobby Challenge and learn how to make soap. The hobby challenge is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. To register, call 254-953-5491.
