Join the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation for a Back to School Bash at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Along with the fun-in-the-park activities, the Friends of the Harker Heights Public Library will give a free book to every child and teen who attends.
With animated, talking picture books, the Tumble Book Library Collection provides high interest material for students who are reading independently and skill building exercises for students on their way to independent reading. Language learning possibilities include English, Spanish, and French.
Other formats include chapter books, non-fiction books and videos, graphic novels and supplementary materials for an enhanced learning resource.
Featured in-person programs:
Maker Space hours for Saturday are from 1 to 4 p.m. and for Wednesday and Thursday are from 2 to 7 p.m.
Game Room Days are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Chess Club is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday for children and teens.
Fiber Frenzy Friday is 4 p.m. for adults.
Continue the enjoyment of summer reading with a segue into #fallreading. The Book Discussion Club announces S. J. Sindu’s “Blue-Skinned Gods” as the subject of their September 15 meeting. Print format is available from the library catalog for reservation.
Log In
