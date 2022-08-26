Join the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation for a Back to School Bash at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Along with the fun-in-the-park activities, the Friends of the Harker Heights Public Library will give a free book to every child and teen who attends.

