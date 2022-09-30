Happenings this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library include dual-hosted events with community partners.
The library is partnering with Central Texas Altrusa Club to offer a come-and-go Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bring a book, take a book.
Stepping Stones: A Family Place Program is holding the first of five sessions at 10 a.m. Monday for parents, caregivers, and children from 18 months to three years.
Pre-registered participants will play and learn together.
The Game Room is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday.
Friends of the Library meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the upcoming Book Sale.
If you would like to volunteer for the book sale or become a member, this is the best time to do so.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday just for newborns to 15 months and their grown-ups with songs, rhymes, and action games. No registration is needed but arrive early to ensure a place in this learn-and-grow program.
Game Night for adults at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday for children ages 3 to 6 years and their families to work on early literacy, social skills, and play. Siblings are welcome.
No registration is needed but arrive early to ensure a place.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday for children ages 15 months to 3 years and their families to work on literacy development, socialization, and emotional learning.
No registration is needed but arrive early to ensure a place.
The Chess Club for teens, tweens, and kids meets from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fiber Frenzy meets at 4 p.m. each Friday during October.
