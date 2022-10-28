Harker Heights residents are cordially invited by the staff of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library to a special dedication ceremony at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28, of the Bob and Sue Dunlap Serenity Garden and the Stewart and Mari Meyer Storywalk on the library property at 400 Indian Trail.
A short ceremony honoring both Bob and Sue Dunlap and Stewart and Mari Meyer will be followed by the serving of light refreshments.
A garden story time will begin at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.
According to information provided to the Herald by Lisa Youngblood, director of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library, the late Bob and Sue Dunlap were community leaders and staunch supporters of library services in Harker Heights.
Youngblood said, “Not only were they instrumental in building the city’s first stand-alone library at 100 East Beeline but also served on the Library Board numerous times.
When Friends of the Library understood the process of starting the courtyard garden, the Dunlaps took the lead and chose the original components, worked with area nurseries and even organized the initial planting of the garden.
Stewart C. and Mari Meyer were just as committed to the construction of a state-of-the-art library, as the facility carries the name of Stewart C. Meyer.
After Stewart’s retirement from the U.S. Army in 1979, the couple moved to Harker Heights, where he served as mayor from 1993 to 1997.
Youngblood said, “Some say he was the catalyst for modernizing the city.”
Like Bob Dunlap, he was extremely involved in building the first stand-alone library.
Mari became active in business organizations and served on the Board of Trustees at Central Texas College.
In 2013, the library was renamed the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library to honor his legacy.
After Stewart’s passing, Mari continued her support of the community and the library with her gift of the Storywalk, which now encompasses the library building and provides opportunities for physical activity, quiet reflection and interesting reading experiences.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the library garden or inside the library, according to Youngblood.
