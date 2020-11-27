Happy Thanksgiving.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will reopen after the holiday with its new business hours for contactless curbside services and walk-in facility use from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Reading, discussing, and making books highlight this week’s activities.
Participants in the Fall Reading Clubs still have time to add a title or two to their listsat http://harkerheights.readsquared.com.The book clubs will conclude Monday, which is the deadline to log the books read or listened to. Add a review to any of the books read.
The Book Discussion Club announces John Carreyrou’s “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” as the book for its December meeting. Print, large type, audio CD, eBook and eAudio versions are available through the library’s Virtual Library catalog at https://harkerheights.gov/library.
The library also offers a print version of Thanhhà Lai’s “Butterfly Yellow,” the Texas Great Read for 2020 recently announced by the Texas Center for the Book.
Virtual children’s programs are available at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary
Move and groove during Brain Break with the Harker Heights High School Key Club at 2 p.m. Monday.
Baby Time with Miss Eunice at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time with Miss Erica at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time with Miss Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time with Miss Lisa at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Night with Miss Lisa at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Special Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
For those who want to make their own book, Miss Lisa shows you how in a video post with easy, super easy, and creative options for a custom-made book.
