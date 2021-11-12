The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will be observing its own Children’s Book Week next week, and will be holding several programs and activities to help celebrate.
National Children’s Book Week is typically held in May, though this year there have been two weeks dedicated to the children’s love for reading, the first in May and the second this week, November 8 through November 14. Library director Lisa Youngblood said that the library holds Children’s Book Week in November as she and her staff have found that they can reach more children at schools and day cares at this time.
“We work with the Friends of the Library. They believe in getting books to kids,” Youngblood said, adding that they typically give out around 500 books to children in area schools.
In addition to the library’s outreach, as well as its usual virtual programming, there are also three in-person events planned.
In-person events:
The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, with an in-person storytime for children ages two to six. Held in the garden at the back of the library, the storytime will be led by children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller and will feature stories, songs, and more. No registration is required for this in-person event.
Monday, Nov. 15 sees an in-person Baby Time program, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Again led by Rossmiller, this event for children ages 0 through 18 months will be held in Room C of the library. Due to limited space, registration will be required for this event.
Friday, Nov. 19 brings an in-person early literacy storytime with the library and the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC). Intended for children ages two to six, registration is required for this event.
Please call the library at 254-953-5491 to register for the above programs.
Virtual programs
Youngblood said that the library’s regular virtual programs will be, “All focused on our favorite books.” In addition, there will be booklists, information about children’s authors, and more dropping on the library’s Facebook page, as well as displays featuring the staff’s favorite children’s books set up around the library itself.
The schedule of programs is as follows:
Monday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. is “Going to the Doctor” with Checkers TV.
Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10:15 a.m. is Baby Time.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 is “That’s My Favorite!” Storytime at 10:15 a.m., followed by “Gobble Gobble Trail Mix” Science Time at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18 brings “My Favorite Books” Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m., followed by “Celebrate Children’s Books” Family Night at 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19 brings a new guest reader at 10:15 a.m.
Additional
A “Wonders in the Backyard” art kit will be available beginning on Friday, Nov. 19. “We are looking at nature and what you have in your own back yard,” said Youngblood in an earlier interview. The kits will contain pinecones, acorns, arts and craft supplies, and ideas. “We want to encourage creativity,” Youngblood said of the kits. Kits will be available for pickup on a first come, first serve basis.
Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. is Yoga With Baby. Registration is required for this virtual program.
Please call the library with any questions about any of the above programs.
