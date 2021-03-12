While travel plans for spring break this year may be curtailed for many, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has an answer for that. The programs may be of a virtual nature, but everyone can “travel” with the library’s theme, “Reading Road Trip.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an email communication, “The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library invites families to take a break with this ‘stay-cation.’ ... We know that everyone may not be able to travel, so here is our answer for a fun spring break.”
Youngblood went on to say that, “There is something for everyone. ... We have something for all ages.”
All programs will be available for viewing on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ unless otherwise specified.
First of all, Read Across Central Texas is ongoing for the entire month of March, and there will ample opportunity to take part in the virtual map tour, online scavenger hunt, and photo challenge. Access these activities at https://harkerheights.gov/readacrosscentraltexas. And as a bonus, at 1:58 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, the library will be holding a live virtual behind-the-scenes tour after business hours.
A new StoryWalk is also going up at Harker Heights Community Park, and will be available all month long. The featured story this time is “Chicken on Vacation” by Adam Lehrhaupt, illustrated by Shahar Kober. Library clerk Heather Heilman will also be reading this story during a special storytime on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m.
There will be a “Mystery Craft Pack” available for pickup all week long, as well. Offered for children ages 2 to 12, and teens 12 to 17, Youngblood said, “You never know what treasures you may find to encourage your creativity.”
Monday, March 15, holds a paper camera craft with children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller at 11 a.m., and at 2 p.m. Youngblood will be leading a live virtual Brain Break.
Tuesday, March 16, has Baby Lapsit at 10:15 a.m., and at 2 p.m., library intern Kristen Clady will hold a “Take a Trip Booktalk,” during which she will suggest some books that will “let you travel all around.”
Rossmiller returns on Wednesday, March 17, at 10:15 a.m. for a “Reading Road Trip” storytime, and Heilman is back with Science Time at 2 p.m. with an investigation into the spine using egg cartons.
Youngblood will be holding “Let’s Go Toddler Time” on Thursday, March 18, at 10:15 a.m. featuring “stories, songs, and more about trains, planes, and other means of transportation.” She returns at 6 p.m. to hold “Car Ride Family Time,” saying, “Miss Lisa LOVES long car rides! What a great time for stories, songs, and games!”
Join Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 19, for a reading of the poem “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere.” And reference librarian Christina Link will be holding a spring-themed Fiber Frenzy program at 4 p.m. where she will show viewers how to crochet spring flowers.
Finally, on Saturday, March 20, join library clerk Eunice Myers at 2 p.m. for a pressed flower art and frame craft, where she will show viewers how to press flowers to create art, decorations, and gifts.
Rossmiller said via email of the spring break virtual activities, “I am excited for everyone to be able to go on a reading road trip (with us)!”
