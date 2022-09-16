Special activity this weekend with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library: Farmers’ Market Story Time.
Join the library at 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights for a Let’s Play! high-energy time with stories, songs, games, and other activities.
No registration needed for this free event.
Highlighted in-person programs this week:
Game Room, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, offers board, card and video games for relaxed learning fun.
Maker Space, from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, offers materials for designing, building, and exploring creatively.
Teen Writers’ Group at 4 p.m. Thursday. Enhance creative writing skills and build writing confidence in your favorite genre.
Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Friday. Bring a current project or begin a new one.
Register for a parenting and caregiving workshop 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24. Kindness, Gratitude, & Grace: Teaching Resilience With Social-Emotional Learning teaches techniques to share with children in learning to communicate feelings and needs, keep emotions in check, and empathize with people different from themselves.
Registration is required for this free workshop. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The Book Discussion Club for adults announces Sadeqa Johnson’s “Yellow Wife” as the subject of their October meeting. Print and audio formats are available from the library’s catalog and the e-book is available through the Libby app sing your Heights library card.
Volunteer opportunities at the library:
The library is bringing back the Y-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon card clubs for teens and kids.
Also, volunteers to lead role-playing games for young adults, such as Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, or to teach others to run games can email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
