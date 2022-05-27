A successfully fun summer includes outdoor adventure, creative activities, and books. You can find all three at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library this week.
Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club 2022 begins Wednesday. Sign up at http://harkerheights.readsquared.com and begin your summer reading adventure.
In-person summer programs:
No registration is required for the following:
Special Family Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The library’s garden is the setting for nature-themed stories and songs. Please bring water or other comfort items needed for this outdoor event.
All Ages Maker Space is a come-and-go program for independent, open-ended exploration with various creative materials with several times during the week to choose from.
Times are from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Weekly Story Time at 9 a.m. Thursday for ages 3 to 6 years.
Weekly Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday for ages 15 months to 3 years.
First Thursday Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Begin your summer reading with these new arrivals to the library:
“The Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn;
“The Singing Hills: The Empress of Salt and Fortune,” by Nghi Vo;
“Grey Bees,” by Andrey Kurkov;
“A House At The Bottom Of A Lake,” by Josh Malerman;
“Ink And Shadows,” by Ellery Adams;
“The Janes,” by Louisa Luna;
“Life Went On Anyway: Stories,” by Oleg Sentsov;
“No Disrespect,” by Souljah;
“Oblivion,” by Sergei Lebedev;
“The Ringmaster’s Daughter,” by Carly Schabowski;
“We Are The Brennans,” by Tracey Lange;
“Where They Wait,” by Scott Carson.
