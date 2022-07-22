From stories and storytelling to magic and wizardry, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has a program for everyone in the family.
Begin your weekend with a Special Story Time at 10 a.m. Saturday for ages 3 to 6 years old and their families.
Highlighted in-person events this week:
Teen Anime Day at 3 p.m. Monday for ages 12 and older.
Magician Kent Cummins will perform at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Future Teen Writers meet at 4 p.m. Thursday for ages 12 to 18.
Harry Potter Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday for all ages.
Off-Road Adventures, noon Monday.
Story Time, 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader, 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Read beyond the beaten path with these young adult titles available for checkout:
“Courage For Beginners,” written by Karen Harrington;
“Descendent Of The Crane,” written by Joan He;
“Every Reason We Shouldn’t,” written by Sara Fujimura;
“Jujutsu Kaisen: The Shibuya Incident — Right and Wrong,” written and illustrated by Gege Akutami and translated by Stefan Koza;
“The Harlem Hellfighters,” written by Max Brooks and illustrated by Caanan White;
“The Oracle Code,” written by Marieke Nijkamp and illustrated by Manuel Preitano;
“Shadow Of The Batgirl,” written by Sarah Kuhn and illustrated by Nicole Goux;
“The Thanos Imperative,” written by Dan Abnett and illustrated by Brad Walker;
“Tokyo Dreaming,” written by Emiko Jean;
“Wonderful Women Of The World,” edited by Laurie Halse Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.