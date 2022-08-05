Summer fun continues at the library. Visit the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library this week to participate in challenges, build skills, or enjoy some quiet time.
Maker Space weekend hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. With ever-changing materials to spark imagination and creativity, this is a fun place to spend the afternoon.
A-List meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Access the full range of Heights library services for your informational and interest-based requirements.
Sailboat Regatta is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Drop in to create your own miniature sailboat using materials provided and then test its seaworthiness. Adult supervision and assistance is required.
Writer’s Support Group for adults meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Do you have an idea for a writing project and need help getting it planned and organized? Learn tips to get you started from other writers.
Maker Space from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Teen Writers’ Group for creative writers ages 12 to 18 meets from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Build your skills in a relaxed atmosphere.
Library Escape Room Event. Registered participants work together in teams to solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and escape from the library. Family Escape begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday; Teen Escape begins at 7:30 p.m.
Lower-grade readers can meet their summer reading goals with these and other e-book titles available through the library catalog:
“Class Act,” written and illustrated by Jerry Craft;
“¡Hora De Béisbol!” written by Brendan Flynn;
“The Lemonade Hurricane,” written by Licia Morelli and illustrated by Jennifer Morris;
“Los Leones,” written by Marie Brandle;
“Sergio Sees The Good: The Story of a Not So Bad Day,” written by Linda Ryden and illustrated by Shearry Malone;
“Snoopy The Music Lover,” written and illustrated by Charles Schulz.
