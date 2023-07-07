Music, nature, crafts, and creative writing programs are the focus this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.

Camp NaNoWriMo Summer Writing Challenge write-in will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants can start a new project or continue an old one while enjoying the camaraderie of other NaNoWriMo campers. For ages 18 and older; no registration is needed.

