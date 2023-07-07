Music, nature, crafts, and creative writing programs are the focus this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Camp NaNoWriMo Summer Writing Challenge write-in will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants can start a new project or continue an old one while enjoying the camaraderie of other NaNoWriMo campers. For ages 18 and older; no registration is needed.
Summer Fun Preschool Music Time at 9 a.m. Monday for newborns to 18 months and their families, and 10 a.m. for 19 months to 6 years and their families.
Guitar Basics Class at 1 p.m. Monday for pre-registered participants.
Teen Crafternoon at 3 p.m. Monday. Learn a fast, easy, fun craft that could become your next hobby.
Mosaics Hobby Challenge at 6 p.m. Tuesday for pre-registered participants.
Creature Teacher Shows for everyone in the family at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. Learn about animal behavior, wildlife facts, and nature concepts.
Camp NaNoWriMo Summer Writing Challenge meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Swing Dance Class is at 7 p.m. Friday. Come solo or with a partner. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Register for Girls Outdoors for girls ages 6 to 12 to learn about the outdoors. The library and activities center in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife will present Observing Nature from Cyanotype Prints from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Satur ay, July 15 at Purser Family Park. To register, go to bit.ly/3AdsbDl.
Register for Individualized Education Program (IEP) Workshop presented by Michelle Lammers of Partners Resource Network at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28. Parents will gain practical working knowledge of what goes into an IEP. To register, call 254-953-5491.
