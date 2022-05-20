Congratulations to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. Mayer Spencer H. Smith presented the award to Library Director Lisa Youngblood and library staff May 11.
Catch a special virtual program at 2 p.m. this Friday (today) celebrating World Bee Day. Learn about these pollinators in a fun and informative session with an expert at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Upcoming virtual programs on the library’s Facebook page:
Baby Time at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
In-person programs this week:
Friends of the Library will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss membership and by-laws.
Future Creative Writers Teen Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday. Ages 12 to 18 build writing skills and confidence in a relaxed and supportive environment.
Looking forward:
The Book Discussion Club announces Rebecca Serle’s “One Italian Summer” as the subject of their June meeting.
Print, e-book, and e-audiobook formats are available for checkout or reservation through the library catalog.
Teens and adults can volunteer at the library. For information, call 254-953-5491.
Want to learn more about bees, bugs, or nature? Check out these books.
“Biscuit And Friends Visit The Community Garden,” written by Alyssa atin Capucilli and illustrated by Pat Schories;
“Chickadees,” written by Elizabeth Neuenfeldt;
“The Fantastic World Of Bugs,” written and illustrated by Danae Wolfe;
“Hiking Activity Book For Kids,” written by Amelia Mayer and illustrated by Cait Brennan;
“Our Green City,” written by Tanya Lloyd Kyi and illustrated by Colleen Larmour.
