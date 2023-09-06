The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs and special events this week serving diverse patron interests.
SocialAbility is a new monthly program for teenagers and young adults with different abilities from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. No registration is needed to participate.
Saturday Dungeons & Dragons for ages 14 and older is from 2 to 5 p.m. All materials are provided, and games are run by library volunteers. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The library will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Baby Time Lap Sit is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday Dungeons & Dragons for ages 14 and older is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All materials are provided, and games are run by library volunteers. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time is at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Register for Adventures in Literacy, a school readiness program, to be held at 10 a.m. Friday for caregivers and children ages 3 to 5.
Celebrate the importance of literacy on International Literacy Day, Friday, Sept. 8. Learn about library resources and services available for supporting literacy adventures, and discover ways of engaging a child’s interests through literacy. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Register for Creative Hobby Challenge: Doodle Stitching. September’s Hobby Challenge is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Learn techniques and materials for creating a craft piece and ways to use or display your completed project. No sewing experience is necessary, and participants have the option to use materials provided or bring their own. To register, call 254-953-5491.
