Nature and reading are the focus of programs this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The library will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Creature Teacher is bringing the zoo to the library at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Families will learn fun facts about wildlife, animal classifications and animal behavior.
This year’s animal guest list of the Creature Teacher’s furry and scaly friends is a surprise, and there may be chances to meet them up close and personal. No registration is needed.
Teen Writer’s Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday to combine creativity and writing craft.
The Book Discussion Club announces Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake,” a Read with Jenna selection, for its July 21 meeting. Print, large text, e-book and e-audiobook formats are available through the library catalog for checkout or reservation.
Access other great summer Reading Beyond the Beaten Path titles including these audio titles:
“The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes,” written by Suzanne Collins and narrated by Santino Fontana;
“Black Girl Unlimited,” written and narrated by Echo Brown;
“Black Ice,” written by Becca Fitzpatrick and narrated by Jenna Lamia;
“Delirium,” written by Lauren Oliver and narrated by Sarah Drew;
“The Fowl Twins,” written by Eoin Colfer and narrated by Nathaniel Parker;
“The Kingdom Of Back,” written by Marie Lu and narrated by Lauren Ezzo;
“The Marrow Thieves,” written by Cherie Dimaline and narrated by Meegwun Fairbrother;
“Michael Vey: The Final Spark,” written by Richard Paul Evans and narrated by Fred Berman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.