Celebrate New Year’s Day with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Virtual children’s programs this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary take a look at the new year.
Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Baby Times at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Story Time at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
The library is posting videos with craft and holiday themes for families to share in learning and creating. And if you want an entertaining or informative book about the holiday season, the library has included several suggested reading lists on their Facebook page.
New Year’s-themed titles available in the library catalog for checkout include:
“Every Month Is A New Year: Celebrations Around the World,” written by Marilyn Singer and illustrated by Susan Roth;
“In One Year And Out The Other: A New Year’s Story Collection,” written by Cara Lockwood and Pamela Redmond;
“New Year’s Eve Thieves: A Calendar Mystery,” written by Ron Roy and illustrated by John Steven;
“The New Year’s Quilt: An Elm Creek Quilts Novel,” by author Jennifer Chiaverini;
“P. Bear’s New Year’s Party,” written and illustrated by Paul Owen Lewis;
“Shanté Keys And The New Year’s Peas,” written by Gail Piernas-Davenport and illustrated by Marion Eldridge;
“Squirrel’s New Year’s Resolution,” written by Pat Miller and illustrated by Kathi Ember.
Remember the library will close at 1 p.m. Thursday for the holiday and reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday for regular contactless curbside services and walk-in facility hours.
