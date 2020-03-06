The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers engaging programs for students during the week of Spring Break.
Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh Club meets 2 p.m. Saturday for mini duels. Children under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult.
Teens can enjoy Spring Break with cinematic flair at the library during Movie Monday at 3 p.m.
Writer’s Support Group meets 6 p.m. Wednesday to provide friendly feedback. All writers are welcome to participate whatever form or genre they write.
It is Game Day at the Library with Wii U Gaming for teens 3 p.m. Thursday.
Science Night at the library is for families with children as young as three to enjoy learning about science with hands-on experiments and fun activities that engage young minds.
Read Across Central Texas is continuing. Participants can visit five participating libraries and museums, get a sticker from each location, and receive a prize for completing this year’s reading adventure. Visit the Harker Heights Public Library to pick up a map and get started.
Young adult titles arriving in time for spring break include:
“The Conference Of The Birds,” by Ransom Riggs;
“The Field Guide To The North American Teenager,” by Ben Philippe;
“The Gravity Of Us,” by Phil Stamper;
“Layoverland,” by Gabby Noone;
“The Light In Hidden Places: A Novel Based on the True Story of Stefania Podg—rska,” by Sharon Cameron;
“Like Sisters On The Homefront,” by Rita Williams-Garcia;
“Miles Morales: Bring on the Bad Guys,” by Saladin Ahmed;
“The Stars And The Blackness Between Them,” by Junauda Petrus;
“Throw Like A Girl,” by Sarah Henning;
“We Are Blood And Thunder,” by Kesia Lupo.
