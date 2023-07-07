The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will be hosting three more free “Find Your Voice!” themed events during July.
“The Harker Heights Public Library’s main focus is to provide free access to books and educational programs that emphasis the importance of literacy, learning, and library resources.” Erica Rossmiller, children’s librarian, said in an email to the Herald. “We hope that families will view our programs as designated time for bonding, exploration, and socialization with other members of the community as well.”
The first event this month was on July 5, with ventriloquist Nancy Worcester.
Next up, in the libraries Activities Center Ball Room, there will be a bilingual storytelling event hosted on Friday, July 7 starting at 10 a.m.
Author and bilingual storyteller Matthew Gollub has created 18 picture books and is most known for his The Jazz Fly series.
Gollub can speak Japanese, Spanish and English along with playing the drums.
The event also requires no registration to join, according to the library’s release.
The library also will host an educational event on Wednesday, July 12 where attendees can learn a lot of about animals from the Creature Teacher and her animal friends for one hour.
This will allow more individuals to learn about various amount of wildlife facts, introductions to new concepts, animal behavior and more.
Attendees will get the chance to meet a giant tropical millipede, a giant tegu lizard, an arctic fox, a Burmese python and others.
This will be a floor-seated show that takes place with three times to choose from.
Shows will begin at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The library will host Mad Science of Austin on Wednesday, July 26. The public can learn about a variety of science topics in an exciting, and kid-friendly way.
Families may join one of two sessions at the library.
The first science session begins at 1:30 p.m. and the second session begins at 2:45 p.m. The program will be held in the Library building’s Activities Center Ball Room at 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, Texas 76548.
Registration is not required for this program. As always, this Library event is free and appropriate for the whole family to enjoy.
For more information on these upcoming programs, call 254-953-5491.
