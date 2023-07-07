The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will be hosting three more free “Find Your Voice!” themed events during July.

“The Harker Heights Public Library’s main focus is to provide free access to books and educational programs that emphasis the importance of literacy, learning, and library resources.” Erica Rossmiller, children’s librarian, said in an email to the Herald. “We hope that families will view our programs as designated time for bonding, exploration, and socialization with other members of the community as well.”

