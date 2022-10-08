Clint Philip, 43, mortgage loan originator, lives in Harker Heights.
Married? Kids?
Clint Philip, 43, mortgage loan originator, lives in Harker Heights.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to Dawn Philip. I have six children: Jay, Jessica, Essence, Emery, Jeremiah and Elijah.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from New York City.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me here. I am retired from the Army of 22 years out of Fort Hood.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three siblings: Latanya 47, Raymond 30, and Saundra 28.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love that it’s a military community with plenty of resources for families, service members and veterans.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that there aren’t enough shopping areas and attractions.
What is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What was the last book that you read?
“The Real Secret to Business Prosperity.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Top Gun: Maverick.”
Do you work from home or away from home?
I work outside of the home.
What community work do you do?
Mentorship. I do Boys Matter and Amen Mentorship.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a business owner.
