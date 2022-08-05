Mobile food pantry 1.jpg

Latonya Sago of Blessings on the Block outreach ministry loads a bag of groceries into the stroller of Harker Heights resident Nakita Peavy last Saturday during a mobile food pantry.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

What began during the coronavirus pandemic is now helping people during a time of higher grocery prices. Blessings on the Block, a Harker Heights-based outreach ministry, set up a tent in the parking lot of the former YMCA in north Harker Heights on Saturday to serve those in need.

“We actually started this during the heart of the pandemic, so it was even more needed then,” said Byron Sago, founder of the outreach. “But we just continue to go at it.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.