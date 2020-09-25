Bell County residents had a chance to register to vote Saturday for the Nov. 3 election at seven drive-thru locations including two in Harker Heights and two in Killeen. Along with volunteers, workers for the 2020 census were also in attendance.
Among the locations in Harker Heights were Kern Park and Purser Park, and the Killeen locations were held at Dollar Tree Plaza on Schlueter Loop and at Lions Club Park.
“It’s very important to vote because you don’t want somebody in office or running your town that you don’t want trust, said voter registration volunteer Dreylynn Nash. “I have posted on social media to get people out to vote and I also have senior friends that I have gotten out here.”
Harker Heights resident, Faith Nimer said she came out to register because her voice matters,
“We are in unprecedented times right now,” she said. “I have to exercise my right to vote to put someone into office that I think will unite our nation.”
Nimer said it is important to vote for her area.
“This is our time to speak up,” she said. “These are your rights and you should do it, this is how you speak and put someone into office that you think should be in there.”
Killeen resident, Alma Lewis said it’s important to vote especially for veterans.
“We need to have some input, especially with our retirement,” she said. “It is very important especially for Social Security because they are trying to take our Social Security away. I have worked to hard for it and we need to have it.”
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
