Jeff Achee, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation director, has been recognized as a Young Professional by the National Recreation and Parks Association.
The NRPA, which recognizes excellence in Parks and Recreation with Innovation and Spotlight awards, will present Achee with his award at the NRPA’s annual conference in Phoenix, Arizona, in September.
This fellowship provides Mr. Achee with the opportunity to explore the operation of NRPA and its governing bodies at the NRPA Annual Conference.
“Jeff will have a great opportunity to meet with his peers from around the country.
He will also be recognized for his dedication to the profession during the conference.
“We are extremely proud of him,” said Jerry Bark, assistant city manager.
“The NRPA National Awards and Scholarship Committee is proud to honor the 2022 NRPA Innovation and Spotlight Award winners, as well as the Scholarship and Fellowship recipients,” said Jason Mangum, chair of NRPA’s National Awards & Scholarship Committee and Parks & Recreation director for Missouri City, Texas.
“After reviewing and scoring nearly 200 outstanding nominations, the committee was thoroughly inspired by the significant contributions each program, project and professional has in their respective communities, and the standards they set for the entire parks and recreation industry.”
