Harker Heights Parks and Recreation exhibits its multi-level services to residents throughout the upcoming spring break period and beyond.
On a regular basis, the Activity Center and Library often merge with Parks and Rec in creating events that draw huge crowds consisting of people of all ages.
The last day of spring break, which is Friday, March 17, the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center and Activities Center, 403 and 400 Indian Trail, features “Barks and Rec.” from 4 to 9 p.m.
Adam Trujillo of the Activities Center told the Herald, “You bring the Barks, and we will bring the Rec. It’s the perfect opportunity for a night out with furry friends.”
There will be pet-related vendors, games, activities and more from 6 to 8 p.m.
Then the crowd will shift over to the Activities Center at 8 p.m. for a movie on the lawn. Showing on the big screen will be the live action version of “Lady and the Tramp.”
For information about becoming a vendor or providing a demonstration, contact Trujillo at atrujilo@harkerheights.gov or by calling 254-953-5466.
Registration is not required for this event.
An Activity Center-sponsored Family Camp-out is planned for April 1-April 2 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road. The camp-out will be a mixture of activities provided by staff and free time for families to explore the park and spend time outdoors at their own pace.
Participants will be in an environment to learn new outdoor skills and spend the weekend outside along Stillhouse Hollow Lake. A dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided on April 1.
All other meals, snacks and refreshments will be the responsibility of the participants.
The fee is $15 per person with ages 5 and under getting in free. Participants will need their own tent and camping gear. If the weather decides not to cooperate, the date will be moved to April 22-23.
Registration is required. Register online through Civic Rec or by visiting the Heights Recreation Center by Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m.
Art in the Park is set for Saturday, April 29, 4-8 p.m., at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing.
Art vendors, live music, interactive art, along with project demonstrations will be featured.
“Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening full of art and fun,” Trujillo said. There is no registration required for Art in the Park, but officials say that for more information and updates check https://harker.gov/special-events-2.
If you want to become a vendor or providing a demonstration, contact Adam Trujillo at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5466.
On an annual basis, the Recreation Center hosts athletics, youth sports, adult sports, adaptive sports, aquatics, community garden, Farmer’s Market, Fitness and Recreation and Urban Forestry.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee said, “Don’t forget that Carl Levin, Community, Goode-Connel, Kern, Purser and Skipcha parks are always open throughout the year.”
