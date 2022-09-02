The Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Department offers activities and events for the senior (50+) community.
According to a news release from the department, The Senior Recreation Program promotes the participation of residents and non-residents through quality programs in socialization, nutrition, health, and recreation.
An upcoming event the department is excited about is Grand Day @ Rec Center, which is on Saturday, Sept. 10. Seniors are invited to celebrate National Grandparents Day a day early with their grandchild, great grandchild, and/or V.I.P. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Ongoing activities include Lifelong Learning, Granny Basketball, and the new activity Senior P.E.
Lifelong Learning meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Recreation Center. Participants are watching a new video series on the Turning Points in Modern History.
Ladies are invited to show up for Granny Basketball on Mondays and Fridays from noon to 1:45 at Recreation Center. The league uses the ladies’ basketball rules of the 1920s. If participants are interested to show more of their basketball skills, they can join the Granny Basketball team the Old Glories which currently recruited a new coach.
Active seniors (50+) are invited to play a variety of old and new recreational activities during Senior P.E. every Thursday from noon to 1:45 pm. P.E. is not only for school age children anymore. The seniors recently played a variety of games from their childhood like four square and indoor baseball.
A new fitness class being offered by the department that is not under the Senior Recreation program but is offering a senior discount is Adaptive Chair Yoga. The class meets on Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Recreation Center and is led by instructor Jenny Lawson (Certified RYT 200 in Hatha & Flow).
Adaptive Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga and is accessible to everyone, which is centered around using a chair, wheelchair, or other mobility device. Chair Yoga is for ages 18+ and the fee is $12 per class/$10 per class for seniors (55+).
Most of the senior activities and events are held at the Recreation Center and are free. There are a few activities that require advance registration and/or have a fee.
Participants are asked to become a member of the Senior Recreation Program, which is free and receive a Senior Rec Card.
