The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department held a round of walk-in interviews last week for several aquatics positions for the summer, and while successful, there are still positions available to fill.
Recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson said, “There is still space if people want to come in and apply.”
There are two aquatics supervisor positions, two water safety instructor (WSI) positions, two cashier positions, and 10 lifeguard positions that are open. All positions are part-time.
Those applying for lifeguard positions should have their Red Cross lifeguard certification, and water safety instructors should have their WSI certification. Hanson said that they would prefer that those applying for aquatics supervisor have both a lifeguard and WSI certifications, but both are not required.
Hanson said that training/certification can be received through the Killeen Parks and Recreation Department or through the Armed Services YMCA.
Hanson said that the applicants must have their certifications in order to be hired, though people can still apply, as long as applicants have their training scheduled and then notify Hanson once completed.
Applicants should be at least 16 years of age, and must bring a Social Security card and photo identification, such as a driver’s license or state identification card.
Applications are available from the Parks and Rec Department or by emailing recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson at jhanson@harkerheights.gov.
Applicants can then call the Parks and Recreation Department at 254-953-5657 to set up their interviews. The application can either be turned in prior, or brought with applicants, to the interview.
Hanson said that hiring decisions for the summer aquatic positions should be made in the next two weeks.
The pool will be opening for Memorial Day weekend on May 29, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Regular hours for the summer begin June 1 and run through Aug. 8.
Open swims are held Tuesday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with swimming lessons and lap swims being held in the morning hours, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays.
Hanson said there are also two part-time athletic aide positions to be filled. Experience with sports and working with youth is preferred.
As these positions would entail working evenings and weekends, Hanson said, “It’s flexible around school schedules for high school and college students.”
Of the walk-in interviews last week, Hanson said, “It went great, it went really, really well. It is something we’ll be looking at doing in future years, too.”
For questions or for more information, contact Hanson or Darrien Nicholas, recreation coordinator for athletics/aquatics, at 254-953-5657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.