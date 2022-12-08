Is the upcoming holiday bringing you stress and anxiety? Harker Heights Parks & Recreation is offering several yoga classes to assist with relaxation and managing stress and anxiety.
According to a news release from Harker Heights Parks & Rec, yoga brings together physical and mental disciplines that helps achieve peacefulness of body and mind.
As a mind-body practice, yoga combines physical poses, controlled breathing, and meditation. Yoga has been proven to help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and lower heart rate.
Adaptive Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga and is centered around using a chair, wheelchair, or other mobility device. This class meets every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center (307 Miller’s Crossing) and is led by Instructor Jenny Lawson (Certified RYT 200 in Hatha & Flow).
Adaptive Chair Yoga is for ages 18 and up, and the fee is $12 per class/$10 per class for Senior (50+).
Yoga improves strength, balance, and flexibility. Not only improving strength in muscles, yoga also strengthens bones and improve memory.
Yoga instructor Cindy Gerdes (Certified 200 hours YTT Yoga Institute of Houston) offers two yoga classes with Harker Heights.
Her Feel Good Yoga class is every Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Center for the monthly cost of $48 or $40 for Senior (50+).
She offers Outdoor Gentle Flow Yoga on the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater (400 Miller’s Crossing). This class is for all fitness levels and is perfect for both the new and experienced.
The next outdoor yoga class is on Saturday, Dec. 17. Both Feel Good Yoga and Outdoor Gentle Flow Yoga are for ages 10 and older.
The Saturday class fee is $12 per class/$10 per class for Senior (50+).
If the holidays have your schedule tied up; all the classes will continue into the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.