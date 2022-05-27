KILLEEN — Harker Heights Detective Sgt. Duarte Fernandes was one of nearly a dozen guests in a charity basketball game at Shoemaker High School in Killeen last Saturday. Fernandes played on the Blue Team.
Proceeds at the door of the game, which pitted two teams of middle school boys and girls against each other — went to the United Way.
The game and the preceding workshops were organized by Devonte Brown, CEO of Variation of Control, a for-profit business based in Killeen.
“Today was built around up and coming generations of leaders to help them debunk some myths in the household,” Brown said. “Officers and law enforcement servicemen and servicewomen answered some of those tough questions.”
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd and Deputy Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II participated in the roundtable discussions earlier in the day.
Harker Heights police Lt. Jay Leach participated in the basketball practice, and was assigned to the orange team but he didn’t play in the game.
Brown said the point of bringing the officers in to talk to the kids was to demonstrate that communication as a leader is key and to humanize those in the police force.
“We want the community to be able to see them in the right light, that they are regular human beings, just like us; they have stress just like us,” he said.
Also coming to speak to the kids were politicians, school board members and mayors.
Brown said the culminating basketball game helped teach kids lessons of life as well.
“How you move and maneuver on the basketball court is how you are going to move in life,” Brown said.
“So if we can correct kids to be better athletes — basketball players — that will correct them in life as well.”
