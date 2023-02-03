Harker Heights residents are invited to dance away the Valentine’s Day weekend on Feb. 10 and 11 with three special events at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Registration is required for the King and Princess Dance set for Friday, Feb. 10, 6:30-8 p.m., the Seniors Sweethearts Dance, Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. and the Valentine’s Family Dance, Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The King and Princess Dance is for fathers, grandfathers, uncles and more and is an opportunity for them to bring the princess in their life for a fun dance, according to a city news release.
Princesses can include, but are not limited to daughters, nieces, granddaughters and foster daughters.
All ages are welcome to this dance.
The Seniors Sweethearts Dance is for the members of the Harker Heights Senior Recreation Program and is for other program members.
Participants are also welcomed to bring a friend or date.
This dance is for residents ages 50 and up.
The Valentine’s Family Dance will feature a night of dancing, crafts and more.
Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “We’re excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with our friends in the community.”
