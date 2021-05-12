The Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting a free children’s walk-in clinic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
The clinic is a partnership between Healthy Homes, a division of the Harker Heights Police Department, and the Bell County Indigent Health Services, Baylor Scott and White, and Feed My Sheep (a non-profit agency). Healthy Homes and victim services coordinator Angel Carroll said that Healthy Homes is a referral-based programwith the goal to intervene and prevent dysfunction in the home, providing an umbrella of resources and services to the community which include victims and youth services.
Among the services that the clinic will provide are sports physicals, vision and hearing screenings, well and sick child visits, and free immunizations for uninsured children. Carroll said that the clinic is available for anyone, though vaccinations are available primarily for the uninsured. “We’re not limiting who can come,” she continued, saying that they are trying to reach as many people as possible.
“Adults can benefit from the resources that will be there,” Carroll said, which include WIC, food stamps, and Medicaid, as well as services for victims of crime and youth services. A food pantry will also be on hand to distribute food items to those in need.
“We’ll be providing these types of vendors to bridge that gap in the community,” Carroll stated. “We’re taking this opportunity to provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ kind of event … to help out in this time of need.”
Healthy Homes youth services specialist Destinee Barton said, “It’s going to be a resourceful event for the community.”
All minors must be accompanied by an adult, and adults must have an ID or driver’s license. Those intending to get vaccines should also bring a copy of their immunization records.
“We’re really excited,” Carroll said. “We just want to help as many people as possible.”
Anyone with questions can contact Carroll or Barton at 254-953-5439.
