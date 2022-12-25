Teamwork is the key when it comes to reaching out to those who are disadvantaged in the city of Harker Heights — and that philosophy has been a bright star during this holiday season.
The teamwork idea has extended to those in need through departments such as the Harker Heights Police Department, which sponsors Community Services and Blue Santa, administered by Dennis McAfee, community services sergeant and Crystal Thomas, community services officer.
A total of 33 new bicycles and helmets were delivered to students in the Homeless Awareness Readiness Program (H.A.R.P.) from the Blue Santa program to Skipcha and Harker Heights elementary schools, in addition to Eastern Hills Middle School.
HHPD also sponsors the Healthy Homes Program, managed by Victim/Witness Coordinator Destinee Henderson and Youth Specialist Desiraye Torres.
Henderson and Torres delivered Thanksgiving turkeys and dinner boxes on December 20 to families that were selected as clients they have served throughout the last year.
The Harker Heights Fire Department (HHFD) teamed up with the Harker Heights Lions Club on December 19 for their annual Santa Pal Food Distribution and Christmas Toy Drive.
Seventy-six families received boxes and sacks of Christmas food.
A total of 210 kids were given food, toys and bicycles, according to Natalie Austin, a past-president of the Lions Club and coordinator of the delivery at Central Fire Station on Indian Trail.
Several members of the Lions Club met Dec. 16 to stuff sacks and boxes with the food and toys given out Monday.
Helping with the distribution were HHFD Battalion Chief Ray Gandara and Deputy Chief Cindy Hicks, plus Executive Assistant Betty Delong and Secretary Eunice Myers.
Fundraisers sponsored by the staffs of ERA Colonial Real Estate in Harker Heights and Bubba’s Restaurant #33 in Killeen netted significant dollars for Santa Pal.
In a surprise presentation at Station 1 on Dec. 15, ERA Colonial Real Estate donated $2,250 for Santa Pal.
Bubba’s # 33 donated $1,650, also for Santa Pal.
The total combined donation added up to $3,900.
Eva Kaegle of ERA Colonial Real Estate, said, “When city organizations partner with local businesses, things begin to happen on a large scale. We’re always proud to be a part of this.”
Lions Club members Linda Hutto, Mike and Lety Ford, Nicola James and her 8-year old son Christopher, volunteered their time to assist with Santa Pal. Lynne Bohm signed up as a volunteer through the city.
