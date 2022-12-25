Teamwork is the key when it comes to reaching out to those who are disadvantaged in the city of Harker Heights — and that philosophy has been a bright star during this holiday season.

The teamwork idea has extended to those in need through departments such as the Harker Heights Police Department, which sponsors Community Services and Blue Santa, administered by Dennis McAfee, community services sergeant and Crystal Thomas, community services officer.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.