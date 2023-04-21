Was it the forecasting ability of Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark and his City Hall weather team that predicted April 13 to be the perfect make-up day for the first-ever outside Volunteer Appreciation Picnic?
Or was it special Harker Heights City Hall powers that cleared the skies last Thursday for the perfect day that drew more than 275 people to Carl Levin Park?
The original picnic had been planned for over a month ago on March 9 but was postponed due to a looming wet and stormy evening.
Bark, in an email to the Herald, expressed his optimism back in March about the new date saying, we’ll be wishing for perfect weather in April.”
It finally happened. Temperatures reached 80 degrees on April 13 and there were no rain clouds in sight.
According to Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee, the crowd was estimated at more than 275 who enjoyed food from Freebirds and Yum Yum’s plus free snow cones from Kona Ice of Central Bell County.
The awards program was held in the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater.
City departments participating in honoring their volunteers included Municipal Court, Teen Court, Pet Adoption Center, Library, Zoning Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission, Police Department, Fire Department and Parks and Recreation.
Sixty-four individuals and groups of individuals received plaques and certificates for their volunteer service to the City of Harker Heights.
Library Director Lisa Youngblood pointed out that there are 150 volunteers who assist in numerous ways at the library.
More than 100 volunteers spend time helping at the Pet Adoption Center, according to Manager Shiloh Wester.
A somber yet brand-new award was introduced by City Municipal Judge Billy Ray Hall, Jr., in memory of Jonathan Helsham, the son of City Secretary Julie Helsham, who met with a tragic and untimely passing last year.
Hall said, “Jonathan stood right here in this line last year to receive a volunteer award as outstanding prosecutor in Teen Court.”
“Our students asked us to develop a way to honor Jonathan so we have done that by creating the first Jonathan Helsham Award which will continue to be presented each year to a worthy student. This year’s recipient is a young man in Teen Court who represents us with integrity, kindness and compassion. The first winner of the Jonathan Helsham Award was Sean Harris.”
Some of the more prestigious awards went to Larry Robinson, outgoing chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission; Ryan Miles, Excellence in Youth Sports Coaching; Diane Cline, Senior Parks and Recreation Shining Star Award; Loucious St. Longuemare, Library Teen Volunteer of the Year Award; Marlean Druce, 2022 Adult Volunteer of the Year in 2022; Bell County Master Gardeners, Park Volunteers of the Year; and Dave McClure, outgoing Zoning and Board of Adjustment volunteer.
Residents were pleased with the change in venue and the picnic-type atmosphere. Andrea Contreras, of the Courts Division, told the Herald,
“It’s been amazing and has given us all a chance to mingle with our co-workers,” she said.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “Moving this picnic outside was a wise choice because we have so many volunteers now that the Activities Center was beginning to overflow. The weather has made this a perfect evening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.