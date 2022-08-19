HH survey-trash.jpg

Garbage pickup was generally seen as a plus for most survey takers, and many favored an increase in services.

 Herald

The results of a citizen survey to gather feedback about the city’s services and other community topics were recently released at a City Council meeting and indicated a high rating for the quality of life in Harker Heights.

The only exception was in the category of the city as a place for employment opportunities, which received a lower rating.

