The results of a citizen survey to gather feedback about the city’s services and other community topics were recently released at a City Council meeting and indicated a high rating for the quality of life in Harker Heights.
The only exception was in the category of the city as a place for employment opportunities, which received a lower rating.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “The survey was administered in two phases. The first phase of the survey was sent randomly to citizens. The second phase was open to all residents beginning May 2 and closed on May 16.”
The survey was completed through a written or online form.
The city then secured Dr. Thomas Longoria from the Center for Research, Public Policy and Training at Texas State University in San Marcos, to conduct the work involved in translating the data collected from both phases.
Bark said, “The questionnaire was mailed to a random sample of 2,000 households in March 2022. In addition, a link to an open survey was made available through the City of Harker Heights website. Two hundred and thirty Heights residents completed the online survey.”
Longoria said, “It’s important to note that the responses reflect the perceptions of those who replied. Perceptions are formed in the context of expectations that people have for the quality of public services in Harker Heights.
“For example, waiting three minutes to get through an intersection may be perceived to be an excessive amount of time by people expecting small-town traffic,” he said. “This would not be as noticeable by people expecting rush hour traffic for a growing community in a booming metro area.
“Another important note is the context of COVID-19,” Longoria said. “The responses are potentially skewed because some city services were closed or on reduced hours, people were generally less active throughout the city and a generalized level of stress and anxiety from the pandemic crisis might lead to more negative perceptions overall.”
Those who responded rated highly the overall quality of new development and businesses in Harker Heights. In both cases, more than 70% of those who replied rated these indicators as good or excellent. Again, employment opportunities are a concern as only 45% rate employment opportunities as either good or excellent.
Police, fire and EMS received high ratings from residents. The major exceptions were code enforcement and traffic enforcement.
Nearly 90% of respondents rated city trash, water, and sewer as good or excellent. In both the random sample and the open survey, street lighting and street repair received a poor rating.
Community services such as parks, recreation programs and the library were all rated high. Youth and senior programs were rated lower.
The vast majority of residents who made contact with the city rated it as good or excellent. The overall impression of two areas (code enforcement and streets and drainage) was below 50%. Residents rated the contact with utility, parks and recreation and police as good to excellent.
Eight-six percent of residents rate safety in their neighborhoods during the day as good or excellent. Safety in city parks and perceptions of traffic safety are comparatively low.
By a large margin, use of a city park and the city trash drop site were the most frequently used by residents.
Nearly 50% of respondents indicated that they received news about Harker Heights from the utility bill newsletter. About 25% received news about the city from the City website and city social media. Based on coded responses, social media was the most mentioned option.
Fifty-seven percent indicated that they would use bi-weekly single-stream recycling collection often or frequently and 60% indicated they would use one-time per month curbside bulky materials and brush collection services frequently. Fifty percent would support curbside bulky materials collection for an additional $3 per month with 36% saying they would support bi-weekly single stream recycling collection and curbside bulky materials collection for an additional $6 per month increase.
Police, safety, traffic enforcement, public services, programs and the library provide the most important services in Harker Heights.
According to the open survey, 28% have a household income of $75K-$100K and 93% are homeowners.
Sixty-two percent of responding householders are white, 11% are Hispanic, 5% are Black, and 2% are Asian.
From the random sample, 57% are men who live in Harker Heights. Sixty-two percent are female.
The open survey indicated that 50% are full-time employees, 47% are retired and 10% are homemakers.
Bark said, “The survey’s intent was to provide the city with input that will aid and enable the Council to frame policies, evaluate programs and assess and improve service delivery as well as be used as an internal management tool to monitor and improve operational processes.”
