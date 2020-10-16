When Harker Heights resident Rick Moore, pastor of the Killeen Church of the Nazarene, and his wife, Emily, received a phone call from a non-congregant with a request to visit her grandson in the hospital, they didn’t blink. They simply got into their car and traveled to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple to meet young A.J. Patterson, then age 2.
That was back in 2016. The grandmother, who at the time lived in Kansas, had contacted the Moores because the Patterson family were new to the area, the husband deployed, and A.J. was very ill. It wasn’t until January of 2017 that A.J. was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
“He fought for about three years,” Emily said.
Flash-forward to June of this year, when A.J., now 6, received his final treatment. The Patterson family have since become members of Moore’s church, and A.J. Is cancer-free.
Then, in August, Moore said he was on Facebook and saw a post that mentioned The Great Cycle Challenge, an organization that, for one month a year (this year it was held in September), raises money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Interested parties sign up, register the number of miles they plan to ride, and raise money through donations.
“I didn’t just go to the (Great Cycle Challenge) website,” said Moore. “I simply set a goal of 300 miles and originally $500.”
He had people donating before the event even began.
Raising his goal to $1,000, by the end of the event Moore had raised a total of $3,919.
“A child (with cancer), they did nothing (to deserve it) … I think that’s why people got behind this. It’s a worthy goal,” Moore said.
Moore rode specifically for A.J., Moore’s father and older sister, who both have passed away from cancer, he in 2012 and she in 2017. Emily’s niece, too, passed from cancer just this year, n August, making the cause an even more personal one.
Moore, who hadn’t been on a bike for at least four years, said that the experience, “Brought awareness to the Great Cycle Challenge, but the people who donated — we were a team. The ride and the effort were very humbling because of the way people responded.
These people believed in me, believed in the cause.” Social media, he said, helped get the word out. Donations came in from all over the United States.
Emily, too, got in on the cause, and the fun, though not as a “traditional” team member.
She rode alongside her husband a few times, just for support. “The thought process became (also) about family,” she said. Challenges met on the road reminded Emily of their own personal challenges.
Riding for the first time in four years wasn’t the only challenge Moore faced. Besides the odd flat tire or two, at one point his gear shifts broke down and put the bike in the shop (and Moore out of commission) for a couple of days. But he quickly regained both his lost time and miles.
“It (riding) really helps your perspective,” Moore agreed. “I would look at nature around me and realize that God is all around me.”
At one point, the Moores took a short vacation, where he met a young 12-year-old girl who was going through cancer treatment. Moore remembers thinking, “’I just rode for her.’ It really brought (the cause) home.”
By the end of the challenge, Moore ranked number one in Bell County, number 17 in the state of Texas, and number 212 in the country (out of 134,749 riders). His miles included at least one unicycle ride, and one very long ride of over 35 miles to Temple and back. He averaged around 16 miles per ride, receiving an official Great Cycle Challenge jersey at the $500 mark and a special superhero jersey at the $2,500 mark — this jersey was patterned after Spiderman, young A.J.’s personal favorite, and Moore has a photo of himself and A.J. decked out in their Spidey-wear.
Moore also enjoyed the times that Emily rode with him. “It was good to have both of us out there,” he said. This is one of the many reasons that he said he plans to do it again, but in a team.
“As a team, we could set a goal of a thousand miles,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.