Connecting a circuit, building an insulated pocket to protect a dropped egg, and racing cars made of cans made up three of the 12 events that students dived into during Killeen ISD’s 12th annual Science Olympiad in Harker Heights.
About 300 third- through fifth-graders representing 20 different schools competed in the science-centered games spread throughout Nolan Middle School classrooms.
After more than five hours of estimating, figuring, building, and testing, volunteer judges tallied the points and awarded the top four individuals in each category and top three scoring teams and a sportsmanship winner.
The teams of up to 15 students prepared in after-school clubs for months for Saturday’s games.
Coaches and students said they wanted to win but that learning, and fun were the larger goals.
“I love to see the teamwork,” said Britta Cleve-Ball, coach for the Skipcha Elementary team.
“They learn collaborative skills and figuring out by doing,” she said. “They love the hands-on experience and trying to make sense of the world. They really grow as a team.”
A group of Cavazos Elementary School students eating lunch together between sessions said the event was a fun one, mixing learning, competition, and social interaction.
“I like that we get to compete in what we practice all year,” said fifth-grader Addison Marin.
“We also get to hang out with friends. We learn a lot.”
It’s fun and we learn a lot of science,” said fifth-grader Carson Reed.
He explained the Reflection Relay that employed lasers and mirrors to hit a target; and the car race that challenged students to build the fastest vehicle with coffee can, rubber bands, and sticks.
Fourth-grader Cyprian Jones was more interested in learning about animals and their biology.
He took part in an event that required digging through owl pellets with tweezers and determining the final meal of the bird of prey.
“The owl pellets was really cool,” Jones said.
Some of his teammates looked at him dubiously as he explained the learning potential in picking through dried owl vomit to identify the tiny bones.
In the end, Nolanville Elementary School won first place, Fowler Elementary finished second, Clifton Park Elementary won third, and Willow Springs Elementary received the sportsmanship award.
Nolanville’s longtime science coach Laura Young was excited for her team to win the school’s first-ever Science Olympics championship. “We’re really excited,” she said in the celebration following the award ceremony in the Nolan Middle School gym. “They worked hard in practice outside school and came together as a team.”
Science Olympics, which the Education Foundation finances each year, is a great way for elementary students to reinforce science concepts and teaches teamwork, Young said.
Nolanville Elementary fifth-grader Adil Abbasi was as excited as any of the team, grabbing the first-place trophy to hold in the team photo.
“It feels amazing,” Abbasi said. “I didn’t expect us to win. I think the hours we put in really paid off. We put in so much effort. I like Science Olympics because it’s fun and you get meet new people and do cool projects. It’s always exciting.”
