Connecting a circuit, building an insulated pocket to protect a dropped egg, and racing cars made of cans made up three of the 12 events that students dived into during Killeen ISD’s 12th annual Science Olympiad in Harker Heights.

 About 300 third- through fifth-graders representing 20 different schools competed in the science-centered games spread throughout Nolan Middle School classrooms.

