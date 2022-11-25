Scouts from Troop No. 287 in Harker Heights were on hand last Tuesday at the Food Care Center in Killeen to assist in preparing bags of groceries for holiday distribution.

Longhorn Council of Texas continues to work in partnership with other community organizations to collect and sort donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and supplies. Some of the group had come in the prior week to bag up what was available to be stored.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

