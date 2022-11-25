Scouts from Troop No. 287 in Harker Heights were on hand last Tuesday at the Food Care Center in Killeen to assist in preparing bags of groceries for holiday distribution.
Longhorn Council of Texas continues to work in partnership with other community organizations to collect and sort donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and supplies. Some of the group had come in the prior week to bag up what was available to be stored.
The Food Care Center receives most of its “stock” from the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin. But, sadly, the shelves there are virtually empty.
“We are in a difficult situation, which is not limited to our facility,” said Paul Gaither, director of Communications at the food bank. “Our warehouse is sadly very empty. We are not the only ones to make that statement.”
Gaither pointed to supply chain issues, food distribution programs have been restricted by large grocery retailers in the wake of the pandemic, but also because the world was forced to learn how to be more efficient with resources.
“There were programs from the U.S.D.A and D.S.N.A.P a program which assists people with food following a natural disaster,” Gaither said. “Most of those programs are gone.”
He places a lot of the blame on the overall cost of groceries, inflation and the fact that donations are down significantly. He said, not until people feel they have more than enough will donations be up again.
And, as always, the numbers of families who truly need assistance and deal with hunger issues on a daily basis keeps going up.
In Killeen, Food Care Center Executive Director Ray Cockrell said their shelves need restocking.
“We get most of our supplies from the Austin food bank and when their supplies are down, ours dwindle as well,” Cockrell said. “We also get large corporate donations of food from Walmart and H-E-B stores, as well as some donations by local discount stores in the area.”
Cockrell said the food bank in Austin has been dealing with the effects of the worldwide pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues.
These shortages trickle down to the consumer in the form of higher prices and unavailability, even to charity organizations.
Monetary donations don’t buy as much in supplementary food and supplies, and on it goes.
