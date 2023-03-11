The March 2023 Senior Recreation Program Newsletter is loaded with a jam-packed schedule of events that run parallel with the March 13-18 spring break.
In fact, every day of each month of the year is full of choices available for the senior citizens in Harker Heights.
Schedules run from 9 a.m. to at least 5 p.m. most days throughout the entire month of March.
In week of March 13-18, there are plenty of activities: pickleball, pinochle, Granny Basketball, stretchercise, beginning line dancing, advanced beginner line dancing, spades, ping pong, Happy Pi Day, watercolor, scrabble, bunco, lifelong learning, Senior P.E., canasta, Ladies Night Out, lunch and learn, community garage sale, and Battle of the Court-Granny Basketball Game.
All of that is available in one week during the month of March.
Some of the features in this month’s newsletter include:
Table Tennis, Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m. at the Rec Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information email nbroemereharkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5683.
Bingo, Thursday, March 16, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Rec Center
Ladies Night Out, 5 p.m. where friends and neighbors get together for good food and conversation
Lunch and Learn, Friday, March 17 at 11:45 a.m. at the Rec Center. This free event has room for a maximum of 20 participants.
The Battle of the Court Annual Granny Basketball Benefit Game is a contest pitting the Old Glories against the Harker Heights City Staff and is set for Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m., at the Rec Center.
Admission is a non-perishable food item or a new package of socks or underwear (all sizes welcome).
The donated admission items will benefit the KISD Homeless Awareness Response Program (H.A.R.P).
Happy Pi Day is Tuesday, March 14, 2-3 p.m., at the Rec Center. Senior citizens are invited to celebrate National Pi Day with ping pong and pie.
Recreation Center and Senior Program Manager Nichole Broemer, said, “Feel free to join in the fun and bring a favorite pie to share.”
The Activity Center is looking for a group of volunteers to start up a gardening club. According to Kailie Gomez at the Activity Center, “There is a raised bed plot available at Carl Levin Park Community Garden for the club to use.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.