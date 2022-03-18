A group of hard-working, high-achieving Killeen ISD high school seniors received some welcomed surprise news on the eve of spring break.
The KISD Education Foundation and Alumni Association surprised 70 students at five high school campuses — including 19 seniors at Harker Heights High School — with a combined total of $95,200 in college scholarships, the most ever for the foundation’s scholarship program.
Education Foundation Director Joyce Hodson praised students for taking the time to fill out applications and participate in interviews. The total scholarship amounts have risen substantially over the years.
“In 2005, we only had the money to give $250,” Hodson recalled. “At our 10-year anniversary, we gave a total of $21,000 to seven students. This year was the most ever, awarding 70 students over $95,000.”
The scholarships come from endowments funded through local donors.
At each school on March 4, KISD Foundation and Alumni Association representatives joined school district and campus leaders to celebrate with students.
At each school, counselors gathered the students in the library, front office or at outside the front door to reveal the surprise.
For seniors finishing a grading period before the one-week spring break and the final push of high school, the congratulatory certificates represented joy, relief and excitement for their next step.
“I almost cried,” said Harker Heights High School senior Celeste Fuentes. She received a $1,000 Whitis Foundation scholarship. “I’m depending on scholarships to help pay for college and this means a lot.” She is planning to attend Texas Tech University and wants to study business and law.
“I’m really happy,” said Early College High School senior Liyah Woods after opening her envelope to find out she won a $1,000 Lions Pride Scholarship. “I’ve been applying for scholarships for four years, so I’m really happy and relieved. My efforts were worthwhile.” She plans to attend Texas A&M University-Central Texas to study nursing and psychiatry.
“I feel fortunate and grateful,” Woods said. “I’m thankful for Early College.”
“It’s really phenomenal,” said Killeen High School senior Noah Ortega Lara, who claimed he is “not the best in academics.”
Still, Lara plays trumpet in the band and is a wrestler and baseball player, as well as president of Upward Bound. He is headed to Texas State University to study mechanical engineering.
“It’s exciting and scary to be coming to the end of high school,” Lara said. “I’m really thankful for this school.” He received a $2,500 scholarship from Hunter Rentals and Sales.
“This means a lot to me,” said Shoemaker High School senior Anabella Strong. She won a $1,000 Alumni Association Scholarship. “It feels like my hard work is being recognized.”
She is likely on her way to Seton Hall University to study nursing. “I’m trying to make the most of the rest of the school year,” said Strong, who is Battalion Commander for the Shoemaker Junior ROTC. “I’ve tried to go above and beyond to make a difference. I’m pretty proud of myself.”
“It makes my way to college a little easier,” said Ellison High School senior Marisol Lopez, who won a $1,000 Alumni Association Scholarship. “I can worry less.” She is on her way to the University of North Texas to study fashion design.
The formal award ceremony is scheduled Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at the Central Texas College Anderson Campus Center.
The same event will honor this year’s KISD Distinguished Alumni. There is a reception at 5:15 p.m.
The roving scholarship reveal celebration stops included the following:
Harker Heights High School, 19 students received a total of $29,890.
Ellison High School, 15 students received a total of $17,780.
Killeen High School, 13 students received a total of $17,890.
Early College High School, 13 students received a total of $16,500.
Shoemaker High School, 10 students received a total of $13,140.
