As much of the U.S. spent this past week celebrating their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, local senior citizens were doing the same thing last Saturday in Harker Heights.

Appearing to be having loads of fun, a couple of dozen seniors danced their way across the floor at the Harker Heights Activities Center.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.