As much of the U.S. spent this past week celebrating their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, local senior citizens were doing the same thing last Saturday in Harker Heights.
Appearing to be having loads of fun, a couple of dozen seniors danced their way across the floor at the Harker Heights Activities Center.
While the event was designed to be a way for the seniors to socialize, it was also a celebration for newlyweds Andrea and David Buckley.
The couple got married in December but could not celebrate until last weekend due to the flu bug and other things that happened.
“We came up here to have our first wedding dance,” said David Buckley, the groom.
The couple is planning their honeymoon for this summer with a cruise to New England.
Andrea, David’s wife, is from Connecticut.
The Buckleys’ love story goes back a few years ago, when David, a retired Army officer and Vietnam veteran, found out Andrea lived down the street from where he lived in Harker Heights.
Sometime before meeting, David had been diagnosed with dementia. But it was a simple question that sparked their love story.
“I saw her coming back down from her son’s, and then I said, ‘Hey, can you help me?’” David said. “I said, ‘Can you help me (and) show me how to get around town because I get lost.’
“And that’s how we got together.”
David and Andrea spoke Saturday of their deep love for each other.
“She’s my girlfriend and she’s my everything,” David Buckley said.
“And I call him my officer and gentleman,” Andrea said of her husband. “It goes back to the old days where he opens the car doors and won’t let me carry nothing. He takes good care of me.”
Another such couple, whose own relationship is a few months young, were Jere Kovach and Diana Donnelly.
The two pointed to each other and laughed as songs from decades ago blasted through the speakers.
“I love to dance,” Donnelly exclaimed. “I’m a line dancer. So, I dance at the (recreation) center, I dance at the church; I dance three days a week. I’ve been line dancing for a long time.”
Both being residents of Wyoming and whose properties are but a few miles apart, the two met there and came to Texas for the winter. In the summer, they will head back to Wyoming.
But the couple has more in common than having properties near one another. They both lost their spouses not long ago.
Suddenly losing their spouses gave the Valentine’s Day holiday new meaning.
“It’s really nice to have somebody in my life and not be alone,” Donnelly said. “So that has meaning to me.”
“You don’t realize until you experience how miserable you can be when you’re totally by yourself when your spouse passes away,” he said.
Kovach said he had been married for 52 years when his wife passed away, and Donnelly had been married for 46 years when her husband passed away.
Getting the relationship started was anything but easy, however.
“It was a thing where we were both just trying to get back in,” Kovach said, grinning. “And this is an interesting thing: When you’ve been married for that long, trying to figure out how to ask somebody out on a date, it’s like being in high school again.”
Saturday’s dance didn’t feature just couples. Single senior residents also appeared to be having a blast.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to socialize, to get some exercise and just to get out of their home environment and to maybe meet (others),” said Nichole Broemer, the city’s recreation center and senior program manager.
“We have a couple people in there that are not member but that are planning to sign up shortly.”
This is the second time the city has hosted the Seniors Sweethearts Dance as well as the one on Friday called the Kings and Princesses (daddy/daughter) Dance. Saturday evening, the city also hosted a family dance.
