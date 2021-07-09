The 18th Annual H-E-B Challenge is coming to the Harker Heights area today.
The Carter BloodCare blood drive will be at the H-E-B Harker Heights location, 601 Indian Trail from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment time, contact Sarah C. at 254-699-8411.
Employees of each participating H-E-B store challenge each other to encourage the most blood donors. The store with the highest ratio of blood donors to partners (employees), receives a traveling trophy.
This type of competition levels the playing field between small and large stores. The store with the highest number of pints donated at their blood drive is also awarded a trophy.
Additionally, Carter BloodCare’s Central Texas staff hosts an ice cream social for the employees of the two winning H-E-B stores.
Mexia H-E-B is the reigning 2020 champion for percentage of donor participation with 33%. Wooded Acres H-E-B in Waco repeated a win in 2020 for the highest number of donations collected — 51 pints.
Summer is the season when blood donors are traditionally harder to find. Since the pandemic, Carter BloodCare and blood programs nationwide, have suffered the worst blood shortage in decades. Blood donors of all blood types are needed now.
H-E-B began its community partnership with Carter BloodCare in 2002 with a large-scale, companywide, multi-location blood drive event. Since then, H-E-B has helped collect 7,348 pints of life-saving blood. One pint can save at least three lives.
This year’s challenge concludes Sunday, July 11.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.
All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood. It’s also a good idea to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water before donating blood.
For more information on donor eligibility, call 1-800-366-2834 or go to carterbloodcare.org.
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients.
Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.
