This group of top Killeen ISD seniors took a steeper, more winding path to the top of their class than most.
After starting high school as freshmen in 2018, they spent the middle of their four years of high school navigating a global pandemic while excelling in the most difficult courses available and on May 18 stepped across a bright-lit stage, stars of their graduating class.
The stars — the top 10 soon-to-graduate seniors of each KISD high school — stepped across the Killeen Civic and Conference Center ballroom stage — along with their chosen most-influential teacher, their personal “Starmaker.”
One school, Harker Heights High School, had a tie in the top ranked students and honored the top 11, bringing the total to 51 top KISD graduates.
“It’s our culminating event of the school year,” said Education Foundation Director Joyce Hodson.
“Not only do the students and teachers get a nice meal and special recognition our donors make it possible for them to receive a generous monetary gift,” she said. In all, the foundation awarded $48,000 to graduating seniors and their chosen teachers.
The 51 honored students received a $500 gift card. Teachers received $200 gift cards.
Two $2,500 Valedictorian Awards went to Killeen High School valedictorian Alison Howe and Harker Heights High School valedictorian Grace Koh.
Ellison High School senior Trina Orr received the largest award of the night, the $10,000 Kliewer Family Leadership Award, to be spread over four years of college.
Finalists for the Kliewer award went to Olivia Wintz of Ellison High and Franki Epan Alano of Killeen High. They each received $1,000.
The KISD Education Foundation began in 2000 and in 2013 celebrated $1,000,000 raised for classroom grants, professional development grants and student scholarships. This year, the foundation celebrated $3,093,428 raised in its 22 years.
The Starmaker Class of 2022 seniors and educators from Harker Heights High School are listed below. For a full list of KISD winners, see Sunday’s Killeen Daily Herald.
Harker Heights High School recipients
Kennedy Barnhouse, Amy Drozd
Donald Bentley III, Spencer Wiley
Aden Clymer, Suzanne Thompson
Samuel Kim, Kristal Styles
Grace Koh, Elizabeth Magee
Derek Morales, Sarah
Castleberry
Owen Oliver, Dustin Mann
Rachel Roberts, Amber Moon
Justin Smonko, Heaven Wilmot
Nandni Solanki, Marissa Noel
Jeremie Theobal, Kristi Bernstein
