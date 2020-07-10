Alanis Ortiz-Barreto, 13, lives in Harker Heights.
What school do you attend?
I just finished eighth grade at Union Grove Middle School in Harker Heights. When the fall starts, I will be attending Early College High School on Fort Hood.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Puerto Rico.
What brought you to this area?
My dad got stationed here with the Army. Then he decided to retire here.
Tell me about your family.
I have one brother, age 20; his name is Wereher. I have a baby sister who is 9 years old; her name is Zoey. My parents are William and Natalia. Last but never least we have a dog. My dad is retired military and my mom works on Fort Hood.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the area. I love the scenery, the people are pretty nice here and I like the schools.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There honestly isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is H-E-B.
Where is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Taco Bell.
How long have you been in dance?
I have been at Spotlight Dance Studio for four years.
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of community work with my dance group, the Spotlight Dance Company in Killeen. We have washed cars, done fundraisers to raise money for Nationals and helped out in our community. I donate clothes to Goodwill, and I try to help out as much as I can at other places.
What awards and/or achievements have you received?
Making it into Early College was a great achievement to me because not everyone that applies gets in. I made the A honor roll for the first time this year.
I placed fifth place in UIL for History and it was my first time ever doing UIL,
I will be 14 years old on August 1st; that is another achievement of mine. It will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 but I’m thankful I am here to celebrate it.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I want to major in dance arts.
What college do you plan on attending?
My top pick of colleges are University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), Louisiana State University (LSU), and Texas A&M University.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Bailey’s Story: A Dog’s Purpose Puppy Tale” by W. Bruce Cameron.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I will be 24, hopefully out of college. I hope that I am in the dance world more. I want to be a famous dancer or a dance instructor.
