Khalia Burke, 16, is a senior at Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military. When my dad retired from the military, we decided to stay here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Fort Hood. We left the area, traveled, and then we moved back here and stayed.
Do you have any siblings?
I have one little brother, age 13; his name is Khallid Burke.
Tell me about your family.
I live here in Harker Heights with my parents Karla Jude and Tabaris Burke.
Where do you plan on going to college?
After I graduate in May, I plan on going to college at Central Texas College. and then I will later transfer to Texas A&M in College Station.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with the Greek organization Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated. I pick up trash and help set up events. With my school, I have volunteered at the Career Center for career night for the middle schoolers. I help organize field trips for school events for my mom’s kindergarten class. I am an active member of HOSA — Health Occupations Students of America.
What programs are you in at school?
I am currently in the Dental Assistant Program. I am a part of the National Technical Honor Society.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
The people are friendly. The things that we do have here is OK; we could just use a little more.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Chipolte.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more community service opportunities. The area is also missing more things for the youth to do and a beauty supply store.
If you could bring something new to the area what would it be?
I would bring a shopping center like what they have in Dallas and the Houston area.
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
I would be a pomegranate because there are many different parts of it and there are many different parts of me.
What are your hobbies?
I love sewing and working out.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “A Fall From Grace.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Autobiography of Assata Shakur.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as an orthodontist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.