The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation department will host its first-ever disc golf tournament on Jan. 30.
The event, to be held at Purser Family Park, begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Recreation Superintendent Jonathan Hanson told the Herald, “I hope that participants will sign up for this first-ever disc golf tournament. It’s a great chance to get outside and experience a new event right here at home.”
Registration is available at apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR and closes on Monday, Jan. 25. More information and rules are on the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation website at https://www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/parks.
The cost of registration is $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents.
Three divisions will be offered, consisting of men’s, women’s, and junior’s.
The event will be a half-day tournament consisting of one round of 18 holes.
Prizes include a disc set and disc bags that will be awarded to division and hole-specific challenge winners.
Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended for all those in attendance.
For more information, please contact Recreation Superintendent Jonathan Hanson, Recreation Coordinator-Athletics Bailey Ross or Recreation Coordinator-Athletics/Aquatics Darrien Nicholas at 254-953-5657.
