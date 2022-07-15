The Texas Recreation and Park Society has selected Harker Heights as one of the first cities statewide to host “Movie in the Park” featuring “Deep in the Heart,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater.
“Deep in the Heart” showcases Texas’ diverse landscapes and wildlife. Director Ben Masters, a filmmaker and writer specializing in wildlife and adventure stories, will be at the park to introduce the movie and meet people in the audience.
The event begins at 7 p.m. with community outdoor education and activity partners, games and activities available for those in attendance.
The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Yum Yums Asian American Cuisine will provide food and drinks for purchase.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee told the Herald, “The most exciting part of this event is having Mr. Masters here to personally meet and greet the crowd. He will be here to answer questions about this documentary. This is a great opportunity and will be a unique experience.”
Narrated by Matthew McConaughey, the film aims to conserve our remaining wild places, to show the connectivity of water and wildlife and to recognize Texas’ conservation importance on a continental scale, according to a press release from Harker Heights Parks and Recreation.
Masters is best known for the directing the feature-length documentary ‘The River and the Wall” and the production of “Unbranded.”
He studied wildlife biology at Texas A&M University and founded Fin and Fur Films in 2015.
Saturday night’s free event at Carl Levin Park will give residents an opportunity to interact not only with Masters but also with local partners related to outdoor education and conservation.
Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Native Plant Society of Texas, Central Texas Master Naturalists, the Texas A&M Forest Service, and the Centex Sustainable Communities Partnership will each have a table with information and activities.
This is a free event and there is no admission charge.
For more information, call 254-953-5657 or email jachee@harkerheights.gov.
